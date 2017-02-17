Storm Closes Highways In and Around Santa Barbara County
Mudslides, flooding and fallen trees caused dozens of road closures throughout Santa Barbara County Friday, and major highways were shut down within a few hours of the heavy rain hitting the Central Coast. Mud made its way across both northbound lanes of Highway 101 near La Conchita, between Carpinteria and Ventura, and a flash flood warning was issued for the nearby Solimar Fire burn area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|16 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Sam Saddened
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC