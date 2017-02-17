SR-246 Sidewalk Project to Begin

A project to construct curb ramps and sidewalks on State Route 246 from east of Drum Canyon road to the US Highway 101/State Route 246 Separation in Buellton will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control from Riverview Drive to the US Highway 101/State Route 246 Separation. Delays will not exceed 10 minutes.

