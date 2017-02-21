Speaker Promotes Gardens that Are Sweet on Bees
The Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara has teamed up with Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens to host a free talk by Kate Frey, author of the Bee-Friendly Garden , 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227. E Arrellaga St. A world-class garden designer and consultant, Frey specializes in sustainable, bio-diverse, ecological gardens and landscaping.
