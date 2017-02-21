Sound of Fresh Water Running is Music to Villagers
Fundraisers hope to bring in enough money to build a water-treatment facility for a village in a remote part of the world. Raising money to provide clean, safe water to people in remote villages around the world is the goal of a benefit concert hosted by Laguna Blanca's Stage Band and the nonprofit Hands4Others at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at SOho Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., Santa Barbara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|Feb 17
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan '17
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC