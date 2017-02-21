Sound of Fresh Water Running is Music to Villagers

Fundraisers hope to bring in enough money to build a water-treatment facility for a village in a remote part of the world. Raising money to provide clean, safe water to people in remote villages around the world is the goal of a benefit concert hosted by Laguna Blanca's Stage Band and the nonprofit Hands4Others at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at SOho Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., Santa Barbara.

