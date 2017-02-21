Sheriff's K-9 Team Locates Wanted Suspects Hiding
A Sheriff's K9 team located two wanted suspects hiding underneath a house on Padaro Lane near Carpinteria last night, February 22, 2017, following an extensive search and a pursuit that involved several law enforcement agencies. 23-year-old Erica Rogers of North San Diego County and 30-year-old Jacob San Nicholas of Santa Barbara were arrested and are in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.
