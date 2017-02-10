Sbiff Announces Award Winners in 11 C...

Sbiff Announces Award Winners in 11 Categories

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Edhat

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival , presented by UGG, announced today the highly anticipated winners for its 32nd year at a breakfast held in their honor. All eleven awards were announced, culminating in the coveted audience award, which went to MY HERO BROTHER .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Fri scarayyyyy 89
Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES Feb 4 Smile 2
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Jan 23 The Power Of Mast... 4
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) Jan 13 Scarecrow 10
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan '17 Sam Saddened 3
Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15) Jan '17 Daniel 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,797,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC