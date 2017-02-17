SB Foundation's Man & Woman of the Ye...

SB Foundation's Man & Woman of the Year Announced

Jon Clark and Janet Garufis were recognized by the Santa Barbara Foundation as the recipients of the 74th Man and Woman of the Year Award. Both Clark and Garufis have had extensive volunteer involvement in the community, serving on multiple boards all the while serving as presidents of their own organizations.

