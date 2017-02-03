Santa Ynez Soccer Standout Ashley von Tillow Signs With Sonoma State
Ashley von Tillow, a high-scoring forward for the Santa Ynez High girls soccer team, signed a National Letter of Intent with Sonoma State on Friday. Ashley von Tillow is joined by her parents, Mark and Rhonda, as she signs her letter of intent to play soccer at Sonoma State Ashley was joined by her parents, Mark and Rhonda von Tillow, and members of the Pirates soccer team at a signing ceremony on campus.
