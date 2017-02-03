Santa Ynez Soccer Standout Ashley von...

Santa Ynez Soccer Standout Ashley von Tillow Signs With Sonoma State

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Ashley von Tillow, a high-scoring forward for the Santa Ynez High girls soccer team, signed a National Letter of Intent with Sonoma State on Friday. Ashley von Tillow is joined by her parents, Mark and Rhonda, as she signs her letter of intent to play soccer at Sonoma State Ashley was joined by her parents, Mark and Rhonda von Tillow, and members of the Pirates soccer team at a signing ceremony on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES 7 hr Smile 2
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Jan 24 lanterntohell 88
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Jan 23 The Power Of Mast... 4
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) Jan 13 Scarecrow 10
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan 11 Sam Saddened 3
Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15) Jan 7 Daniel 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,213 • Total comments across all topics: 278,555,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC