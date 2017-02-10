Santa Maria Man Charged With Attempti...

Santa Maria Man Charged With Attempting to Kill Police Officer

Erick Esquivel, 23, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder of a police officer, according to the Santa Maria Police Department . Officers were called to a residence in the city at about 6:30 p.m. by Esquivel's family, who believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance and were afraid of him, police said.

