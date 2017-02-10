Santa Maria Man Charged With Attempting to Kill Police Officer
Erick Esquivel, 23, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder of a police officer, according to the Santa Maria Police Department . Officers were called to a residence in the city at about 6:30 p.m. by Esquivel's family, who believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance and were afraid of him, police said.
