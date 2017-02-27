Santa Barbara's Hope School District ...

Santa Barbara's Hope School District Lays Off 6 Full-time, 3 Part-time Teachers

Santa Barbara's Hope School District governing board has decided to lay off six full-time teachers and three part-time reading specialists to offset the budget deficit facing the school district in 2017-18. "I don't want to lose these teachers - they are phenomenal," Hubbard said.

