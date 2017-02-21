Santa Barbara Zoning Code Overhaul Seeks to Clarify Land Use Rules
One of the first steps developers take when putting together a project in Santa Barbara is to pour over the city's zoning ordinance for the applicable codes. After designing their projects and submitting plans to the city, it's not uncommon for project-review staff to point out another relevant code developers missed.
