Santa Barbara Unified School District Faces $2.5 Million Budget Deficit

Santa Barbara Unified School District officials are facing a $2.5-million budget deficit for the 2017-18 year as it deals with declining enrollment and significant increases for the costs of employee retirement and health benefits. The district will have fewer state and local revenues next year due to one-time funds from the College Readiness Block Grant and the end of Measures A and B voter-approved parcel taxes, according to the district's 161-page fiscal year first interim report .

