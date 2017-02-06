Santa Barbara Symphony's 'Fantasia'

Most everyone has seen Disney's 1940 classic Fantasia and its 1999 counterpart Fantasia 2000, but not everyone has had the pleasure of hearing the Santa Barbara Symphony bring the colorful animation to life at the Granada, as they did last Saturday. The multigenerational gathering demonstrated the important role Fantasia has played in introducing some of history's most influential compositions to the public, made accessible through animation.

