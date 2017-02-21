Santa Barbara Surf Museum Is Closing
After 25 years of offering a free service, James O'Mahoney is closing his Santa Barbara Surf Museum, located on Helena Avenue in the heart of Santa Barbara's Funk Zone. O'Mahoney said its next-door neighbor, the Santa Barbara Museuma <-a The decision to pull the plug on the surf museum came shortly after investor Ray Mahboob bought the building late last year.
