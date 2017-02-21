Santa Barbara Rally Supports Federal Funding for Planned Parenthood
A rally in downtown Santa Barbara on Tuesday afternoon calling for Congress to support continued federal funding for Planned Parenthood drew hundreds of supporters, along with a handful of elected officials and community leaders. Messages on signs were scattered across the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens, where more than 350 supporters stood outside in the muddy grass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
