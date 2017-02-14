Santa Barbara Pharmacists Surrender L...

Santa Barbara Pharmacists Surrender Licenses for Filling, Mishandling Dr. Julio Diaz Prescriptions

Board of Pharmacy investigations revealed shoddy recordkeeping, lost inventory at pharmacies that filled orders from doctor convicted of overprescribing painkillers Long-time Santa Barbara pharmacist Peter Caldwell cited retirement as the reason for closing his drugstores at 1509 State St., pictured, and 235 W. Pueblo St. Late last year, he agreed to surrender his state pharmacy license following accusations of misconduct. Four Santa Barbara pharmacists have been accused by the California Board of Pharmacy of ignoring red flags indicating prescription drug abuse among patients, dispensing excessive controlled substances and duplicate pain therapies, filling prescriptions too early, and not keeping track of drug losses and overages.

