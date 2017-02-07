Santa Barbara Museum of Art Moving Forward With $50 Million Renovation Project
Renovation work at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art is moving forward, and the more than 100-year-old building in downtown is ready for a new chapter. The project comes in five phases, and so far phase one is in progress and expected to be finished by summer 2018.
