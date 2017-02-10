Santa Barbara Looks to Expand Tenant Noticing for New Development Projects
Neighbors of proposed development projects in Santa Barbara frequently bring to City Hall hearings one grievance in particular: That they were not well informed of the new developments headed for their backyards. While it's mandatory that certain parties be notified when local government is to take action related to land-use planning laws, it's not required that all tenants close to a project be directly told what's going down.
