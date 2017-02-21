Santa Barbara Judge Denies Plains Motions in Refugio Oil Spill Criminal Case
Dandona did dismiss one misdemeanor count against James Buchanan, a Plains employee who is a co-defendant with the oil and gas pipeline company in the criminal case related to the Refugio Oil Spill. A 24-inch Plains crude oil pipeline ruptured May 19, 2015 and spilled 123,228 gallons onto the coastline and into the ocean near Refugio State Beach.
