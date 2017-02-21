Santa Barbara Horse Show Canceled After Recent Storms Muddy Polo Club Fields
The nearly 5 inches of rain Carpinteria received, however, muddied and softened the competition field, and even flooded it at one point. The show was going to be part of the equestrian circuit of Del Mar-based West Palm Events , which puts on over 20 hunter and jumper shows in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
