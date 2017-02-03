Santa Barbara Film Fest: Ryan Gosling...

Santa Barbara Film Fest: Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Take Their 'La La Land' Show on the Road

The duo discussed their three on-screen pairings: 2011's 'Crazy Stupid Love,' 2013's 'Gangster Squad' and, the most of acclaimed of the lot, Damien Chazelle's 2016 original musical. Science wasn't specifically discussed on Friday night when the Santa Barbara International Film Festival honored both Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone , the stars of Damien original musical La La Land , with its Outstanding Performer of the Year Award, but anyone watching the dynamic duo on screen or, it turns out, in person, inevitably winds up pondering the same thing: the magic and mystery of sheer chemistry.

