Santa Barbara Film Fest: Denzel Washington, on Campaign Trail for 'Fences,' Charms
The star bantered with audience members; broke out his Malcolm X impression; and said, in reference to his two Oscars and their new "SAG friend": "I will admit it, I did go into my library today and talk to them, I did." "I appreciate your support for what I've done and I say thank you, in advance, for your support of what I'm about to do," said Denzel Washington as he accepted the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Maltin Modern Master Award on Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Jan 27
|Scott
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Jan 24
|lanterntohell
|88
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC