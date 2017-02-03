Santa Barbara Film Fest: Denzel Washi...

Santa Barbara Film Fest: Denzel Washington, on Campaign Trail for 'Fences,' Charms

The star bantered with audience members; broke out his Malcolm X impression; and said, in reference to his two Oscars and their new "SAG friend": "I will admit it, I did go into my library today and talk to them, I did." "I appreciate your support for what I've done and I say thank you, in advance, for your support of what I'm about to do," said Denzel Washington as he accepted the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Maltin Modern Master Award on Friday night.

