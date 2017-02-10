Santa Barbara County Pursuing Grant to Divert Criminals with Mental Illness to Alternative Programs
Planning is underway for a Proposition 47 -funded program in Santa Barbara County, and mental health officials are poised to finalize their grant proposal by the looming deadline. The county is going after a $3 million grant - distributed over 38 months - utilized by savings garnered by Prop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 10
|scarayyyyy
|89
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Daniel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC