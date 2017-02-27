Santa Barbara City Council Split Over...

Santa Barbara City Council Split Over How, Whether to Slow Influx of AUD Proposals

By the end of Tuesday's nearly 3½-hour hearing on the Average Unit-Size Density Incentive Program , one of the few points of agreement between the entire Santa Barbara City Council was that the discussion had been a productive one. On the agenda was whether and how the city should place restrictions on applications for the contentious housing program, which is meant to encourage the development of smaller, more-affordable workforce housing that is close to public transit, commercial services and parks in a city with a dearth of rental housing and a high cost of living.

