Santa Barbara City College gets $1 million grant from Julie Nadel
Santa Barbara City College and its foundation received a $1 million grant creating an endowment fund for its School of Business and Entrepreneurship from Julie Nadel and the Nadel Foundation. The school will be renamed the Jack and Julie Nadel School of Business and Entrepreneurship, and the funds will establish an incubator and event space in the lobby of the Business and Communications building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Jan 27
|Scott
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Jan 24
|lanterntohell
|88
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC