Santa Barbara Channelkeeper

The prediction of storm conditions combined with the highest tides of the year, known as King Tides, may provide a preview of future impacts to our shoreline. Climate change is expected to increase the severity of storms as well as cause sea level rise, potentially flooding streets, eroding cliffs and beaches, and causing structural damage to private property and public infrastructure along the coast.
