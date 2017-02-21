Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Reaches Out to Families, Young Professionals

Music education, free tickets and meet-the-musician events are part of the chamber orchestra's strategies to attract new audiences Founded in 1978, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra performed early concerts in coffeehouses and libraries, and later the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Although the organization is now a mainstay of the Lobero Theatre stage, the intimate connection and informal interaction with its audience remains just as important today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.