Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Reaches Out to Families, Young Professionals
Music education, free tickets and meet-the-musician events are part of the chamber orchestra's strategies to attract new audiences Founded in 1978, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra performed early concerts in coffeehouses and libraries, and later the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Although the organization is now a mainstay of the Lobero Theatre stage, the intimate connection and informal interaction with its audience remains just as important today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|Feb 17
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan '17
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC