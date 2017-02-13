Santa Barbara Attorney Darryl Genis Given 2 Years in Prison in Tax-Evasion Case
Santa Barbara criminal defense attorney Darryl Genis was sentenced to two years in federal prison Monday after pleading guilty to willfully failing to file income tax returns for several years. Genis did not report more than $3.5 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service, and failed to pay income taxes for eight years, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
