S.B. Chamber Orchestra Performs "The Greats"
The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra kicked off this year's season with a spectacular program at the Lobero Theatre featuring violinist Paul Huang in his debut Santa Barbara performance. The first selection, Beethoven's frenetic Violin Concerto in D Major showcased the orchestra's impeccable string section, a collaboration of skilled performers who together created a sound of sheer magnitude.
