Reuseable Cups Making Debut Peformance at Lobero
The Lobero Theatre Foundation has announced its newest green initiative, reusable Klean Kanteen pint cups, now for sale now at concessions. The foundation is partnering with the Santa Barbara Bowl to fill both venues' souvenir cups and work toward a greener concert experience.
