Remembering Bill Connell: 'The Hot Dog Man'
The members of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 218, Santa Barbara, invite the public to attend the dedication of a memorial plaque honoring William "Bill" Connell, better known to most as "The Hot Dog Man," who passed away a year ago. The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the corner of Carpinteria and Bailard avenues in Carpinteria, near the site just off Highway 101 where Connell sold his world-famous "Surf Dog" for many years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|2 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Sam Saddened
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC