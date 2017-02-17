Remembering Bill Connell: 'The Hot Do...

Remembering Bill Connell: 'The Hot Dog Man'

The members of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 218, Santa Barbara, invite the public to attend the dedication of a memorial plaque honoring William "Bill" Connell, better known to most as "The Hot Dog Man," who passed away a year ago. The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the corner of Carpinteria and Bailard avenues in Carpinteria, near the site just off Highway 101 where Connell sold his world-famous "Surf Dog" for many years.

