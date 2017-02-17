Powerful storm enters California, bringing risk of floodingWith the...

Los Angeles, Feb 18 : powerful Pacific storm blew into Southern and Central California with wind-driven heavy rains, triggering rescues, calls for evacuations, toppling trees and power lines and disrupting travel and outdoor events. With the storm feeding on an atmospheric river of moisture stretching far out into the Pacific, precautionary evacuations of homes in some neighbourhoods were requested due to the potential for mudslides and debris flows.

