Powerful storm enters California, bringing risk of floodingWith the...
Los Angeles, Feb 18 : powerful Pacific storm blew into Southern and Central California with wind-driven heavy rains, triggering rescues, calls for evacuations, toppling trees and power lines and disrupting travel and outdoor events. With the storm feeding on an atmospheric river of moisture stretching far out into the Pacific, precautionary evacuations of homes in some neighbourhoods were requested due to the potential for mudslides and debris flows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|7 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Sam Saddened
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC