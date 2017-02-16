Plug In to Process of Recycling Your Electronics
The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department encourages residents to bring old, unwanted electronics to one of the county's free, convenient drop-off sites. Last year, the county collected more than 548,000 pounds of electronics to be recycled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Daniel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC