Pledge by Foodbank of Santa Barbara County CEO Puts Focus on Seniors' Food Insecurity
For 3rd time, Erik Talkin commits to challenge of spending just $194 on food for the month to show the hardships faced by many seniors on fixed incomes Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, recently started his third month-long Food Security Challenge to bring attention to the 23,918 food-insecure seniors his organization serves in the community. Foodbank of Santa Barbara County CEO Erik Talkin is planning to spend $6.46 per day for food during February to demonstrate the hardships of food insecurity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 10
|scarayyyyy
|89
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Daniel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC