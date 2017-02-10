Pledge by Foodbank of Santa Barbara C...

Pledge by Foodbank of Santa Barbara County CEO Puts Focus on Seniors' Food Insecurity

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

For 3rd time, Erik Talkin commits to challenge of spending just $194 on food for the month to show the hardships faced by many seniors on fixed incomes Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, recently started his third month-long Food Security Challenge to bring attention to the 23,918 food-insecure seniors his organization serves in the community. Foodbank of Santa Barbara County CEO Erik Talkin is planning to spend $6.46 per day for food during February to demonstrate the hardships of food insecurity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Feb 10 scarayyyyy 89
Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES Feb 4 Smile 2
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Jan 23 The Power Of Mast... 4
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Scarecrow 10
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan '17 Sam Saddened 3
Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15) Jan '17 Daniel 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,097 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC