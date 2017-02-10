Pledge by Foodbank of Santa Barbara County CEO Puts Focus on Seniors' Food Insecurity

For 3rd time, Erik Talkin commits to challenge of spending just $194 on food for the month to show the hardships faced by many seniors on fixed incomes Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, recently started his third month-long Food Security Challenge to bring attention to the 23,918 food-insecure seniors his organization serves in the community. Foodbank of Santa Barbara County CEO Erik Talkin is planning to spend $6.46 per day for food during February to demonstrate the hardships of food insecurity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.