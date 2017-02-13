Pat Jones CPA Named Annual Woman of D...

Pat Jones CPA Named Annual Woman of Distinction

Local accountant Pat Jones was awarded the annual Woman of Distinction award at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Santa Barbara Associates, a professional women's organization, it was announced by 2016 recipient Michele Jackman. This award was established in 1999 to honor the life of Diana Myers, a Santa Barbara Associates charter member, and all the founders still living in order to honor their dedication to excellence, and service.

