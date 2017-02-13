Pat Jones CPA Named Annual Woman of Distinction
Local accountant Pat Jones was awarded the annual Woman of Distinction award at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Santa Barbara Associates, a professional women's organization, it was announced by 2016 recipient Michele Jackman. This award was established in 1999 to honor the life of Diana Myers, a Santa Barbara Associates charter member, and all the founders still living in order to honor their dedication to excellence, and service.
