Oscar nominees feted at annual film academy luncheon
Emma Stone attends the Outstanding Performers of the Year Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Mahershala Ali attends the Virtuosos Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Jan 24
|lanterntohell
|88
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC