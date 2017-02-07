Opera Santa Barbara to Conduct Free Masterclasses

Opera Santa Barbara will present a series of free masterclasses led by industry professionals and featuring the company's resident Mosher Studio Artists and other noted young singers through May. Kostis Protopapas, Opera Santa Barbara artistic director and conductor, will lead the first masterclass on Saturday, Feb. 11, followed by Warren Jones, pianist and Music Academy of the West faculty member, Saturday, March 18. Opera UCLA Director Peter Kazaras will lead the class on Saturday, April 6; and USC Thornton Opera Music Director Brent McMunn on Saturday, May 15. The masterclasses will be presented from 1:30-3 p.m. at Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St. All classes are open to the public; admission is free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.