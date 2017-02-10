Opera Santa Barbara Soprano Isabel Ba...

Opera Santa Barbara Soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian To Star In Cunning Little Vixen, 3/3, 3/5

Superstar soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian will headline Opera Santa Barbara's ambitious new production of Czech composer Leo Jan?ek's heartwarming and imaginative The Cunning Little Vixen at the Granada Theatre on March 3 and 5. Performances will take place at 7:30 pm on Friday, March 3, and at 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 5. Ranging in price from $29 to $204, tickets can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 805-899-2222. Though often identified with 20th century musical nationalism, Jan?ek frequently invoked rural life in his native Moravia in his many operas.

