Next Up for Art at JCC: Santa Barbara Printmakers

The public is invited to an opening reception for Art at the JCC's newest exhibition featuring Santa Barbara Printmakers, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Jewish Federation's Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St. Master printmaker James L. Webb will give a slide program from 3:15-4 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. The reception will include live gypsy music, as well as appetizers and wine. The exhibition will be on display until May 17. Hired straight out of the printmaking program at Cal State Long Beach, Webb was a master printmaker at Gemini G.E.L. in Los Angeles from 1966-77.

