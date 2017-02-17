Mission Creek Flood Control Project D...

Mission Creek Flood Control Project Damaged by Runoff from Last Week's Deluge

A 'before' photo shows the section of the Lower Mission Creek Flood Control project prior to Friday's big storm. While last week's powerful rainstorm was kinder to local infrastructure than many had feared, the Lower Mission Creek Flood Control project near Santa Barbara's Amtrak station did not fare so well.

