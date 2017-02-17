Mission Creek Flood Control Project Damaged by Runoff from Last Week's Deluge
A 'before' photo shows the section of the Lower Mission Creek Flood Control project prior to Friday's big storm. While last week's powerful rainstorm was kinder to local infrastructure than many had feared, the Lower Mission Creek Flood Control project near Santa Barbara's Amtrak station did not fare so well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Sun
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Patriot
|3
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|Feb 17
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC