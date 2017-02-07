Michael Johnson: Reducing gun violence
When Americans feel more can be done to prevent a mass shooting, it is because it is probably true. The American Journal of Medicine published a study in 2015 that claims that the homicide rate by gun was about seven times higher in the United States than other democratic nations with gun safety laws in 2010.
