Mental Wellness Groups to Show Film 'The Love Effect'
The Mental Wellness Center, Santa Barbara City College Wellness Connection, and San Marcos High School Wellness Connection Club are bringing the film The Love Effect to Santa Barbara and the community is invited to join the movement. A free screening of the short film will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the F Bland Forum at SBCC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
