Massive fire in Goleta building that houses Santa Barbara Islamic Society
Firefighters in Santa Barbara County were battling a three-alarm fire early Monday that broke out at a commercial building that includes a local Islamic Society. The fire was reported about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Ward Drive in Goleta, according to Daniel Christensen, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|10 hr
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Patriot
|3
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|Fri
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC