Make-A-Wish to Honor Volunteers at 2017 Wish Night

Two volunteers will be honored by Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties at the 8th Annual Wish Night gala, from 6-9:30 p.m. March 3 at the Hyatt Regency in Westlake Village. Meredith Garofalo of KEYT News Channel 3 has been named community partner of the year for her dedicated community outreach efforts.

