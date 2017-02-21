Machine Shop Referral
The Santa Barbara Pool League is looking for a machine shop with a CNC mill that has the capability of engraving on a curved surface, specifically a bowling ball. Unfortunately the engraving machines found at bowling alleys are not sufficient to do the kind of engraving we are looking for.
