Lobero's Hats Off Evening Pays Tribute to Alan Thicke
Instead, the group asks supporters to contribute to the Lobero's Raise the Roof campaign to pay for repairs needed on the historic theater's roof. A gift of $200-plus buys one ticket to a cocktail reception 5:30-7 p.m., March 15, on the Lobero stage to raise a glass in honor of Thicke, a Canadian TV host and actor, who kept a home in the Carpinteria foothills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|Feb 17
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan '17
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC