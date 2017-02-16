Landlord Pini Sued by Santa Barbara City & County
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley and Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne today jointly announced the filing of an unfair competition action against Dario L. Pini and his related business entities. The suit is filed in the name of the People of the State of California.
