Landlord Pini Sued by Santa Barbara C...

Landlord Pini Sued by Santa Barbara City & County

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Edhat

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley and Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne today jointly announced the filing of an unfair competition action against Dario L. Pini and his related business entities. The suit is filed in the name of the People of the State of California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Wed thinair 97
Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES Feb 4 Smile 2
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Jan 23 The Power Of Mast... 4
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Scarecrow 10
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan '17 Sam Saddened 3
Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15) Jan '17 Daniel 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County was issued at February 16 at 8:03PM PST

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC