Judy Foreman: One Year In, Jennie Reiter Sees an Even Brighter Future for Blanka

With expansion plans underway and on the horizon, Montecito women's boutique plans Feb. 24 anniversary party to celebrate with customers and community Jennie Reiter, left, opened her Blanka women's boutique last winter, and the store has become a popular - and comfortable - destination for her customers. "We feel so blessed to be part of this amazing community in Montecito," she says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.