Judy Foreman: Joanna Kerns, Marc Appleton Open Their Home to Planned Parenthood Cause

In wake of Women's March and threats to Planned Parenthood funding, locals gather to learn how they can help Actress/director Joanna Kerns and her husband, architect Marc Appleton, recently hosted a small gathering to support Planned Parenthood California Central Coast. "Marc and I feel Planned Parenthood and the vitally important work they do for our community, and all over the country, is under attack by many people who do not understand the breadth of its benefits," Kerns says.

