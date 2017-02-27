Jeff Moehlis: Gunhill Road Goes to Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Among the incredible lineup of movies at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival was the world premiere of a cool documentary about the folk-rock band Gunhill Road , best known for their 1973 Top 40 hit song "Back When My Hair Was Short." The name of the film, Every 40 Years , is a reference to the 40-year gap between the band's heyday and their reunion that saw them performing a couple of gigs and recording a fine new album.

